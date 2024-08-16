The government has published a series of consultations which seek the views of the general public and businesses on further potential reforms to employment legislation.
The consultations, cover parental and caring rights, annual leave and rest breaks, and trade union legislation to name a few, are available on the government’s online consultation hub at https://consult.gov.im and follow on from previous consultations and reforms already being progressed.
The government’s strategy document ‘Our Island Plan’ sets out a vision of a secure, vibrant and sustainable island, with a commitment for the Department for Enterprise to deliver reforms to employment legislation that ensures the island is aligned with international standards and remains a competitive and attractive place to work.
Seven consultations, split into bitesize topics to encourage participation, have been launched on the following:
- Parental and caring rights including redundancy protections, carer’s leave and neo-natal care leave;
- The statutory provisions for annual leave and rest breaks;
- The licencing and conduct of Employment Agencies and Businesses;
- Trade Union legislation including ballot threshold requirements;
- The difference between workers and employees and the rights afforded to these groups;
- Unfair dismissal qualifying periods and maximum awards; and
- The operation of the Minimum Wage Act 2001.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise commented: ‘We welcome feedback from this consultation process and are open to hearing the perspectives of the Isle of Man business community, worker representative groups and the general public, to ensure we receive a wide range of views on these important matters.
‘Each of the consultations seek input on the progression of rights in the workplace, with the aim to bring legislation in line with comparable legislation in neighbouring jurisdictions and further afield.
‘These improvements will contribute to our efforts to make the island a great place to live and work and ensuring the island continues to be an appealing destination for both new and existing businesses.
‘The Department is firmly committed, as outlined in the Island Plan, to reforming employment legislation as it has done so far with the first Employment (Amendment) Bill in 2023 with a particular focus on parental leave rights, ensuring it is fit for purpose and keeping pace with an ever-evolving landscape while also solidifying our stance as a secure, vibrant and sustainable place to live, work and do business.’
These consultations form part of the wider work that the department is undertaking regarding employment legislation, with the first Employment (Amendment) Bill awaiting Royal Assent and its secondary legislation to be introduced to Legislative Branches later this year.
Most changes as a result of the first Bill are expected to take effect from April 1 2025.
For those unable to access the consultation hub, a paper version of the consultations can be requested by emailing [email protected].
The consultations are now open and will conclude on October 29.