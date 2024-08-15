One of MAC Financial’s trainee paraplanners, Todd Crellin, has successfully passed the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) regulated diploma in financial planning.
A spokesperson for the Douglas-based independent financial advisory and insurance broking group said: ‘This significant achievement marks a major milestone in Todd’s career and underscores MAC Financial’s commitment to the professional development of its team.
‘The diploma is a highly respected qualification in the financial services industry, providing a solid foundation in the core disciplines required for comprehensive financial planning.’
To earn the diploma, Todd completed exams covering six core areas, emphasising technical knowledge and financial planning capabilities.
The qualification is recognised for its rigorous standards.
Todd joined MAC Financial last May as a trainee paraplanner, bringing more than three years of life assurance experience.
Ed Walter, head of private client at MAC Financial, said: ‘Since joining MAC Financial last year, Todd has dedicated himself to passing the CII diploma in regulated financial planning, investing around 400 hours of study time during this period.
‘We are very proud of him. This accomplishment not only highlights his commitment to his career but also reinforces our firm’s dedication to providing clients with the highest standard of financial advice and service.’
With his newly acquired diploma, Todd will continue to work in our paraplanning team, supporting the firm’s advisers in delivering financial advice to its private and corporate clients.
Todd added: ‘I am thrilled to have passed the CII regulated diploma and to continue my journey with MAC Financial.
‘I’m grateful for the support and mentorship I’ve received since joining the company and I’m excited to use my skills to further enhance our clients’ financial well-being.’