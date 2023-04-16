Law firm Appleby has announced the promotion of Claire Corkish to partner level within the dispute resolution team.
Mrs Corkish has experience in a broad range of commercial litigation matters. In particular, she advises on injunctive relief, search and disclosure orders, cross border mutual legal assistance actions (including anti-suit injunctions), jurisdictional issues, fund disputes and insolvency matters. Mrs Corkish also advises and appears on behalf of clients in high profile take over and transfer schemes.
She said: ‘I’m looking forward to the challenges this new role will present and to continuing to work with the great team here at Appleby in the Isle of Man.’
Managing partner Mark Holligon said: ‘This is a very well-deserved promotion, recognising the time and effort that Claire has put in to developing her legal skills and practice over the 15 years that she has been with the firm. I’m very much looking forward to working alongside her, as together with our other partners and colleagues we further develop and grow our Isle of Man Dispute Resolution practice.’
Mrs Corkish is one of 12 senior promotions at partner and counsel level across Appleby’s Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man and Mauritius offices.
