One of the biggest ever operations targeting international cybercriminal networks will be showcased at the island’s 2026 Countering Financial Crime Conference next month.
Officers from the United States Treasury are set to provide an insight into the investigation that led to sweeping sanctions being imposed on members of a transnational criminal empire.
The presentation is one of the many highlights of a packed agenda at the conference, which takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Wednesday, August 12.
Members of the island’s business community will hear from the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) about ‘Operation Atlantic’, an initiative aimed at combatting online investment fraud commonly referred to as ‘pig butchering’.
Illicit financing, including the global movement of Russian wealth, will be the subject of a presentation led by Transparency International, while the Basel Institute on Governance will explain the importance of its anti-money laundering (AML) Country Lists.
Representatives from HM Revenue and Customs have also been invited to this year’s conference to spotlight the organisation’s reward scheme, modelled on the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) programme, which offers whistle-blowers financial incentives for supplying inside information about serious tax evasion.
Other leading practitioners and policymakers will provide their professional views on a range of emerging financial crime threats and opportunities.
The Isle of Man’s National Risk Assessment and preparations for the MONEYVAL mutual evaluation later this year will be key areas of focus, with the opportunity for members of the audience to submit questions to a panel of experts.
Tickets for the flagship event can be reserved online via Eventbrite, with the £60 cost covering a full day of presentations, as well as breakfast, lunch and tea/coffee.
The conference is part of an extensive programme of outreach aimed at supporting the integrity of the island’s financial services sector through capacity building and the exchange of knowledge.
It is being organised by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority in conjunction with agencies including Government’s Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorim Policy Office, Gambling Supervision Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, Constabulary, Customs and Immigration, HM Attorney General’s Chambers and the Department for Enterprise.
David Baker, senior manager in the Authority’s AML/CFT supervision division, said: ‘The speakers at this year’s conference will provide a fascinating insight into global efforts to combat organised financial crime.
‘Enhancing collaboration with international agencies and highlighting red flags and criminal typologies plays a part in strengthening the Island’s defences against those who seek to exploit our financial systems.’
The presentations from the 2026 conference will be recorded and published on the Authority’s website.
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