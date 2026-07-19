This afternoon's Heysham to Douglas sailing has been cancelled after a technical fault involving a generator on the Ben-my-Chree.
The cancellation affects the 2.15pm departure from Heysham to Douglas. Earlier today, the vessel also missed its scheduled 8.30am sailing from Douglas to Heysham because of the same issue.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed the cancellations are due to technical problems and has directed affected passengers to its delays and disruption guidance for further information.
At present, the 7.45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham is expected to operate as scheduled.
Meanwhile, all Manannan services are continuing to run as planned. Passengers are advised to check the latest sailing updates before travelling.
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