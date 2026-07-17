A Douglas provider of corporate and trust services has made two promotions within its South Quay office.
Cains Corporate Services Limited (CCSL) has promoted Vicky Simpson and Oleksandr Buzylo, in a move the Fort Anne company says recognises the pair’s ‘valuable contributions to the business and their continued professional development’.
Vicky has been promoted to assistant manager. Vicky joined CCSL in March this year, bringing with her almost 20 years of experience in the trust and corporate services industry.
Commenting on Vicky’s promotion, a spokesperson for the firm added: ‘A STEP-qualified professional, she has quickly become an integral member of the team, demonstrating exceptional technical expertise, and a commitment to delivering outstanding client service.’
Oleksandr has been promoted to administrator following the successful completion of his training period with the firm. Oleksandr relocated from Ukraine to the Isle of Man in March 2023.
The spokesperson added: ‘He has shown tremendous dedication and enthusiasm throughout his time at CCSL. His promotion reflects both his hard work and his growing expertise within the business.’
Commenting on the promotions, group chair Tristan Head, said: ‘I am delighted to congratulate both Vicky and Oleksandr on their well-deserved promotions.
‘Vicky’s extensive industry knowledge and STEP qualification have already made a significant impact within our business, and her promotion to assistant manager reflects the value she brings to both our team and our clients.
‘Oleksandr has demonstrated remarkable commitment and determination since joining the firm.
‘Having successfully completed his training period, he has earned the respect of his colleagues through his hard work and positive attitude. We are proud to support his continued development and look forward to seeing him thrive in his new role.’