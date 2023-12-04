Kerry Birchall, who manages adult learning at the college, said: ‘Following the recent launch of our new adult learning upskilling offering, we’re really excited to announce this new series of free events which are great for continued professional development (CPD) and aim to encourage lifelong learning in the workplace. We’ve been consulting with industry and the Chamber of Commerce to ensure we’re delivering events and content which supports the goals or aims of the Island Plan and UCM strategic plan.