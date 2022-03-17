Cyclist Sam new job to get positive publicity for finance firm

Finance sector firm Atla Group has announced that cyclist Sam Brand will ube what the company describes as a ‘brand ambassador’.

Mr Brand is Manx born and rides at the elite level of professional cycling for Team Novo Nordisk. Team Novo Nordisk is a professional cycling team, made up of athletes with type 1 diabetes.

Mr Brand was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 10 and has carved a career in cycling as well as a spokesperson and advocate in the diabetes community.

Sam continues to ride at elite tour level and will also be representing the Isle of Man at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A brand ambassador is someone who is employed to give a company positive publicity.

Basil Bielich, Atla Group chairman, said: ‘Sam has a positive, can-do attitude, resilience, hard work, and drive. He promotes an active healthy lifestyle and good wellbeing.

‘These core qualities align with Atla’s vision and strategy for years to come.

‘Sam’s schedule for the upcoming season is full of tough challenges which Sam will take in his stride.

‘His hard work will continue and we can’t wait to support him and his journey for the next year.

Mr Brand said: ‘I am delighted to be working with Atla Group.

‘To have a company supporting not only my cycling career but also my efforts to advocate for driving change in diabetes, an initiative that means a lot to me in my working and personal life, is wonderful.

‘The support Atla Group are giving me will continue to encourage me to compete to the best of my ability.’

Mr Bielich went on: ‘We are really pleased to have Sam as part of the Atla team for 2022 and are excited to see where our partnership will take us.

‘We are looking forward to helping on his mission to bring more awareness to diabetes globally and the sport of cycling.’