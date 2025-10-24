Abacus Trust Company has appointed David Gannon to the role of client director at is Douglas office.
A spokesperson for the Circular Road fiduciary and management services firm said: ‘David has worked in the fund, corporate, and trust sector for more than 30 years, assisting individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and businesses in protecting their assets and advancing their commercial interests.
‘David has a great deal of experience in managing complex, cross-border structures and leading teams that deliver bespoke corporate secretarial, directorship, trustee, management and accountancy services.
‘His collaborative leadership style, technical expertise, and commitment to service excellence provide clients with confidence and peace of mind.’
Managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘We are delighted to welcome David to the team. His industry experience together with his diligent and considered approach, are highly valued by those he works with.’
David, who previously served in the Royal Air Force, and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and the Institute of Directors (IoD), added: ‘I have great respect for my colleagues and enjoy working with them to deliver services of the highest standard.’
