The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced potential disruption or cancellations to several sailings over the weekend.
The ferry operator has placed a number of journeys ‘at risk’ on Saturday and Sunday (April 11 and 12) due to forecast adverse weather conditions.
A final decision on whether that sailing will go ahead is expected to be made by 6.30am on Saturday morning.
Some of Saturday’s sailings between Douglas and Liverpool on board the Manannan could also be affected.
The Grand National, one of the biggest horse racing events of the year, takes place at Aintree on Merseyside this weekend, with many racing fans expected to travel off-island on Saturday and return later that night or the following day.
As it stands, Saturday’s 7am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on board the Manannan is scheduled to go ahead, arriving in Liverpool at 10am, as is the fast-craft’s return journey, which is set to depart Merseyside at 11.15am.
However, Manannan’s 3pm Saturday departure from Douglas and its 8pm return from Liverpool are currently at risk, with decisions on whether those sailings will go ahead due by 1pm on Saturday.
The earlier 11.15am return crossing from Liverpool to Douglas is currently scheduled to operate as planned, while the same applies to the 7.30pm sailing from Douglas to Larne in Northern Ireland on board Manxman.
Some of the Steam Packet’s Liverpool sailings on Sunday could also face disruption.
The 7.15am departure from Douglas and the 11.15am return crossing are currently listed as at risk.
Passengers affected by the uncertainty can amend bookings free of charge by contacting the Steam Packet’s reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992 for assistance.