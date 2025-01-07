Two island fitness ventures have merged together.
Manx Pole Dance and Fly-Fit have joined forces after recently being acquired by Debs Boylan and Jules Hobbs from founder Becca Winter.
Fly-Fit, an aerial fitness and performance company, was founded by Debs in 2016, with Manx Pole Dance formed by Becca in 2014.
The new venture will be based upstairs in Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club near the Bowl, offering numerous different classes for 2025.
Some of the classes include: stretching and flexibility, aerial for kids, aerial slings and static trapeze.
Favourites such as pole fitness and aerial hoop (with intermediate and advanced classes available) are also on the timetable with new faces encouraged to join.
Speaking about the venture, co-owner Debs said: ‘It’s great to be able to bring “aerial circus” to the Manx public; it can be a sport for everyone no matter your body type.
‘Come try a class and you’ll soon be addicted to the thrill of being upside down.
‘With qualified instructors, full warm-ups and cooldowns, and safety matting you can feel safe in your abilities whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned professional.’
Over the past decade, Manx Pole Dance has created a loyal and friendly community.
Members love the welcoming atmosphere and highly qualified instructors, with one member sharing ‘MPD is accepting of everyone, regardless of age, race, ability or fitness level. The studio is welcoming and feels like a family rather than a business’.
Founder Becca Winter has remained a core team member at the studio. Since stepping down from running the business, she has more time to teach her favourite classes and workshops focusing on heels and choreography.
When asked about the biggest misconceptions around pole dancing, Becca said: ‘Pole isn’t only about dancing around a pole being sexy.
‘Yes, we can’t ignore the fact that it originated from strip clubs, because it did, and I personally respect that side. But there are so many genres offered in studios worldwide, and most of our classes are based around the fitness aspect.’
The classes run every weekday evening, with alternative times of 6.15pm and 7.30pm.
You can book a class for £10 at fly-fit.com