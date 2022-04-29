Details of which firms got in Covid payouts what will be published next week
The government will publish details of payments made under the various coronavirus support schemes on Tuesday, May 5.
This will include details of all applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:
Coronavirus Business Support Scheme
Business Premises Support Scheme
Hospitality Transition Support Scheme
Winter Disruption Scheme
December Disruption scheme
Coronavirus Recovery Scheme
Strategic Capacity Scheme
Salary Support Scheme
The intention to publish this data was announced on April 1 and the government says all applicants have been notified by email.
The decision to publish them all comes after information about the former chief minister’s companies’ payouts was initially withheld.
We covered that story in the Isle of Man Examiner and here.
Subsequently, information about all money paid out to politicians was published as the Manx Independent reported and as Isle of Man Today reported here.
