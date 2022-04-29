Details of which firms got in Covid payouts what will be published next week

The government will publish details of payments made under the various coronavirus support schemes on Tuesday, May 5.

This will include details of all applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:

Coronavirus Business Support Scheme

Business Premises Support Scheme

Hospitality Transition Support Scheme

Winter Disruption Scheme

December Disruption scheme

Coronavirus Recovery Scheme

Strategic Capacity Scheme

Salary Support Scheme

The intention to publish this data was announced on April 1 and the government says all applicants have been notified by email.

The decision to publish them all comes after information about the former chief minister’s companies’ payouts was initially withheld.

We covered that story in the Isle of Man Examiner and here.