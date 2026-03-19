Two of the team at a Douglas financial advice and insurance solutions firm have achieved industry awards.
MAC Financial Limited’s Todd Crellin and George Richardson have both picked up accolades in recent weeks.
Paraplanner Mr Crellin received the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Young Achiever of the Year Award, while paraplanning team leader Mr Richardson received the FPIBA Education Award for Academic Excellence.
The two awards, presented at the annual CII dinner, recognise and celebrate the achievements of professionals within the island’s insurance and financial services sector.
Candidates are judged on their professional and academic accomplishments, leadership qualities and contribution to the industry.
Talking about the pair’s achievements, a spokesperson for the Athol Street firm said: ‘Todd has been a valued member of the team for three years, playing an integral role within the paraplanning function.
‘During his time with the business, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to professional development, technical excellence and continuous improvement in client outcomes.
‘He has achieved the CII diploma in regulated financial planning and is currently studying towards Chartered Financial Planner status.
‘George’s award recognises an exceptional year of academic achievement.
‘He recently completed the RQF Level 6 advanced diploma in financial planning - a qualification designed to develop specialist planning expertise and a comprehensive, holistic approach to financial management.
‘In addition to his academic success, George leads the paraplanning team, supporting advisers across the business and helping to maintain consistently high technical standards.’
Commenting on his award win, Mr Crellin said: ‘I am incredibly proud to receive the CII Young Achiever Award.
‘It is an honour to be recognised among so many talented professionals within the industry. I’m grateful to MAC Financial for its continued support in my professional development and for the opportunities I’ve been given to grow within the business.’
Mr Richardson said: ‘I’m delighted to receive the FPIBA Education Award for Academic Excellence.
‘Completing the advanced diploma has been both challenging and rewarding, and I’m thankful for the encouragement and support from the team at MAC Financial throughout the process.’
Managing director of MAC Financial Ed Walter added: ‘I am extremely proud of both Todd and George.
‘Todd’s Young Achiever Award reflects his dedication, professionalism and the positive impact he has made within our paraplanning team.
‘George’s academic accomplishment demonstrates his commitment to technical excellence and continuous improvement.
‘Both awards highlight the strength and depth of talent within MAC Financial and the culture of learning and development we are proud to foster.
‘The company continues to invest in the development of its people, fostering a culture of progression and professional excellence to maintain the highest standards of client service.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!