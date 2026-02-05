Douglas-based finance firm ECAP has appointed a new commercial director.
The company say the move will further strengthening its presence in the island and support its growth plans.
Speaking about the appointment, a spokesperson for the Prospect Hill company said: ‘David brings 30 years’ experience across banking, finance and real estate.
‘He began his career with a prominent UK retail bank in 1996 before relocating offshore to the Isle of Man in 2002.
‘Over the past two decades he has travelled extensively, building a global base of clients and contacts and originating new international business in markets including China, Hong Kong, South Africa, Dubai and Canada.
‘In his new role, David will focus on developing ECAP’s relationships with corporate, institutional and private clients, helping them access the firm’s global banking, foreign exchange and payment solutions through a single, trusted relationship.
‘He will continue to work on his own complementary business interests alongside.’
Co-founder of ECAP Brook Longhurst said: ‘Dave’s track record in building cross-border relationships and originating new business across multiple jurisdictions makes him an excellent addition to our team.
‘His experience in banking, finance and real estate complements ECAP’s role as an aggregator of financial services, and his long-standing connection to the island aligns with our strategy to invest locally.
‘ECAP is currently expanding its island operation, with a focus on recruiting client-facing and operational roles to support growing demand from corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients.’
David added: ‘The Isle of Man has been my home for almost 25 years, and I’m delighted to join ECAP at a time of real momentum for the business in the island.
‘ECAP’s relationship-driven approach resonates with my own, and having known them for several years already, I know they deliver. I look forward to working on the mission to deliver clear, expert and tailored financial solutions that support clients and partners globally.’