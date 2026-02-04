Six more local authorities across the Isle of Man have announced their set rates ahead of the 2026/27 financial year.
Sixteen of the 21 parishes have now announced what their residents will be paying come April 1, with the latest being Port St Mary, Arbory & Rushen, Bride, Santon, Michael and Jurby.
Michael Commissioners has the highest increase, setting its rate at 199 pence in the pound - a 23% increase (38p) from 2025 when it was 161p.
In a statement, a spokesperson the commissioners commented: ‘Our strategic goal is to build a financial resilience and create a robust reserve to ensure long-term stability and to maintain continuity of services.’
Jurby Commissioners have also approved a 3.7% increase to 177 pence in the pound.
’The board recognises the financial pressures that the residents of Jurby are under and have worked to minimise any increase for this year,’ a spokesperson said.
Also in the north, Bride have announced that its rates will not be increasing this year and will be set at 70 pence in the pound.
The commissioners have put the decision down to 'careful stewardship', a year after they announced rates would freeze due to their withdrawal from the Northern Civic Amenity Site.
The three remaining parishes in the more southern region of the island have all announced that their rates will increase.
In Santon, rates will be set at 196 pence in the pound - a 4.8% increase (nine pence) on last year’s rate which was 187p.
The local authority said the total rate ‘compares favourably’ with neighbouring parishes.
Meanwhile, Arbory & Rushen Commissioners said it had been ‘mindful’ of ratepayers and the ongoing cost of living crisis whilst setting its rates.
The local authority has increased it to 188 pence in the pound, which is five pence (2.7%) more than 2025.
The local authority commented that for every £100 spent, more than half goes on waste, while £13 goes towards public spaces and buildings and the Southern Swimming Pool takes £3.25.
Chair Kirrie Jenkins commented: ‘The reality is that the majority of the parish rate is driven by costs that are largely outside the direct control of the Commissioners, particularly waste disposal.
‘We have taken a common-sense approach. We are progressing what is necessary and achievable, while being mindful of affordability for ratepayers and ensuring value for money.’
Even further south, Port St Mary has announced a substantial increase of 8.83% to its rates ahead of 2026/27.
The new rate will be set at 456 pence in the pound, an increase of 37 pence from 2025/26.
The Commissioners have stated that the reasons for this increase include increases in refuse costs; maintaining the play park and public amenities; replacement of equipment for essential maintenance of the village; and repairs to the Town Hall following water ingress.
A spokesperson commented: ‘Port St Mary Commissioners does not have the benefit of large commercial premises to bolster rate income like other authorities and are therefore more reliant on the domestic rates to ensure the continuous management of the village and port.’
Additional reporting from Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper.