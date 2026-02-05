An MHK has raised concerns over plans for a further scaling down of services provided by sub-post offices.
Isle of Man Post Office has announced that from April 1 customers who want to pay their utility bills, rates, fixed penalty notices or renew their TV licence at a post office counter will only be able to do so at five selected branches.
These will be the post offices on Strand Street, Douglas, and at Port Erin, Castletown Co-op and the Spar stores in Ramsey and Peel.
In addition, these counters will only be able to accept bill payments where the invoice value, including VAT, is £650 or less.
Customers whose bill is above £650 are encouraged to contact their bill issuer directly to discuss alternative payment options.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister has written to bosses at Isle of Man Post Office asking them to set out their rationale for the changes.
He wrote: ‘In my constituency of Onchan, we have two sub-post offices. Could you please clarify why my constituents will now need to travel to Douglas to obtain a TV license, pay utility bills, or settle government charges?’
He said he wanted to know whether the intention is to close all the remaining post offices outside the five listed.
Mr Callister said: ‘Given the changes implemented over the past 18 months, especially concerning the MiCard, I would like to understand the future viability of independent post offices beyond 2026.’
Mr Callister said he was concerned about the £650 cap on invoice payments and the requirement for residents to contact utility companies directly for amounts exceeding this limit.
‘This may not be feasible for everyone, ‘ he pointed out.
‘I anticipate your detailed response, particularly regarding the two post offices that currently serve my constituents in Onchan, which serves the second highest population on the island outside of Douglas.