Palatine Group Practice has introduced a new medical appointment system aimed at improving access to care while reducing pressure on the surgery and making the allocation of appointments fairer.
The system, which was introduced in January, requires all patient medical concerns to be reviewed initially by a GP or clinician.
According to the Braddan GP practice, the move allows clinical staff to decide the most appropriate next step for each case, whether that is offering advice, arranging an appointment or making an onward referral, based on individual need.
Under the new approach, patients are asked to submit medical or administrative enquiries using an online form, which is available from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.
Medical requests are capped at 100 submissions per day while the system is being trialled, in order to help the practice manage demand safely. Each medical submission is reviewed by a clinician.
Administrative requests, including those relating to sick notes, test results and referral updates, are directed straight to the administration team for processing.
Patients with urgent medical concerns between 4pm and 6pm are advised to telephone the practice. A clinician will then assess the urgency of the situation and advise on the next steps. Non-urgent requests made after 4pm should be submitted online when the form reopens on the next working day.
The practice has also said support is available for patients who are unable to use online services. Those without internet access can ask the administration team to complete the form on their behalf, seek help from a family member or carer, or contact or visit the surgery directly.
The changes follow patient feedback which highlighted difficulties in securing appointments under the previous system, including queues forming outside the practice. Early feedback suggests the new approach has reduced those queues, which previously averaged between 10 and 15 people each morning, and that many patients are finding the system straightforward to use.