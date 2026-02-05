A question mark remains over tonight’s 7.15pm ferry departure from Douglas to Heysham as adverse weather continues to disrupt travel across the Isle of Man.
The majority of today’s sailings have already been cancelled due to challenging sea conditions, with operators closely monitoring the situation ahead of this evening’s scheduled crossing. A final decision on whether the sailing will go ahead is expected by 5.15pm.
Meanwhile, an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping, the third issued this week, remains in force until 3.30pm today.
Areas most likely to be affected include Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade, Ramsey Promenade, the western section of Shore Road in Rushen, Derbyhaven, and, to a lesser extent, Castletown Promenade.