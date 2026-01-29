A Steam Packet sailing on Friday has been delayed by seven hours and others have been cancelled due to an adverse weather forecast.
Following this morning’s 8.42am Manxman journey from Douglas to Heysham, the vessel has remained in Lancashire following the cancellation of today’s 12.45pm return journey to Douglas and 6.45pm sailing back to Heysham.
The next sailing back to Douglas, which was initially scheduled for 1.45am, will now depart Heysham over seven hours later at 9am due to the latest weather forecast.
This means that the scheduled 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled, as well as the 1.45pm journey from Lancashire back to the island.
The next Manxman sailing to Heysham set to take place is on Friday (January 30) at 7.15pm.