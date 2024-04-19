The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Charitable Trust has announced a partnership with the Mannin Cancers Support Group.
This partnership, with the Douglas-based financial services firm’s charitable wing, will see financial and volunteer support for the Manx charity for the next two years.
The trust is celebrating two decades of community support in 2024 and has provided more than £460,000 to charities across the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey since it was established.
As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the trust has committed to engage more closely with local organisations and charities.
Staff at Canaccord were invited to nominate registered charities which were close to their hearts to benefit from fundraising and volunteering over the next two years.
Commenting on the news, Julie Stokes, chair of the charity, said: ‘We are delighted Mannin Cancers Support Group had been chosen by staff to benefit from contributions over the next two years.
‘We congratulate the Canaccord Genuity Charitable Trust on its 20th anniversary and look forward to working together with them to improve services for cancer patients in the island.’
Chair of the Canaccord Genuity Charitable Trust, Eilish Brenock, said: ‘We have chosen an exceptional charity in each of the islands in which we operate, nominated by Canaccord staff who felt strongly that each charity deserves wider recognition for the work they do - and we’ll be providing both financial and practical support to them.’
Tom Richards, head of Wealth Management at Canaccord in the Isle of Man, said: ‘There’s never been a better time to support the group who are doing so much great work in the island.
‘We hope this support will allow the charity to continue making a difference to those most in need of support at such a difficult time.’
The Charitable Trust Board is made up of current and former staff. They’ve made a pledge to engage more closely with organisations and charities as part of their milestone year.