Suzy Eddie Izzard is set to deliver the Isle of Man Arts Council's 2026 Annual Lecture at the Gaiety Theatre later this year.
Taking place on Monday, September 21, the acclaimed comedian, actor and writer will take part in an ‘in conversation’ event, reflecting on a career including stand-up comedy, theatre, film and activism.
Audience members will hear Izzard discuss her creative journey, as well as sharing perspectives on creativity and identity.
Sarah Maltby, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, commented: ‘Suzy Eddie Izzard is one of the most fearlessly creative and endlessly fascinating figures in British cultural life, a performer who has continually reinvented herself and refused to be defined by convention.
‘Following the outstanding success of our previous lectures, we are thrilled to have Suzy joining us as our guest speaker for 2026.’
The annual lecture has established a reputation for bringing prominent figures from the arts and media to the Isle of Man.
Previous speakers have included broadcaster and documentarian Louis Theroux, designer and television presenter Kevin McCloud, and actor Dame Joanna Lumley.
Last year’s lecture featured singer-songwriter Paloma Faith, who - known for her distinctive voice and outspoken views - offered unfiltered reflections on creativity, activism and identity.
Faith was described as an ‘outstanding guest, thoughtful, inspiring, and brilliantly entertaining’.
Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale at 10am on Monday, June 22, through the VillaGaiety website.
As part of the Isle of Man Arts Council's subsidised ticketing programme, seats in the amphitheatre and gallery will be available for £10. Standard ticket prices are £35 for the circle, £30 for the stalls and £100 for private boxes.
Further information and ticket details will be available via https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/ on June 22.