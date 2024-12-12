Douglas-based law firm DQ Advocates has appointed a new associate director.
Helen Fretwell has moved to the practice to bolster its corporate and commercial department.
Mrs Fretwell joins from HM Attorney General’s Chambers where she was a senior legal practitioner within the commercial division.
Prior to that, she worked in private practice at an offshore law firm for more than decade.
A member of the Isle of Man Law Society, Mrs Fretwell has advised financial institutions, insurers, corporate service providers, onshore law firms and borrowers in both local and multi-jurisdictional transactions.
The Mount Pleasant practice’s head of corporate and commercial, Andrew Harding, said: ‘I am thrilled to welcome Helen to DQ Advocates.
‘She has a wealth of knowledge across a broad range of corporate and commercial law with particular expertise in banking and asset finance, insurance and funds, mergers and acquisitions and investment services.
‘The experience we hold within our team ensures we are able to offer a comprehensive service to support our clients across a range of disciplines, including in navigating the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
‘Helen will perfectly complement that practice and is already proving a real asset.’
Speaking about her appointment, Helen added: ‘I am absolutely delighted to have joined a law firm which has such a first-rate reputation and am excited to play my own part in the DQ success story, developing further our corporate and commercial offering and providing first-class services for an extensive range of clients.’