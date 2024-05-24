DQ Advocates is to run its summer internship programme again this year.
Specialising in a range of legal, regulatory, and compliance services, the Douglas-based firm will be offering several internship placements to undergraduate students who are either studying towards a law degree or have a keen interest in the legal profession.
This one-week placement provides a unique opportunity for interns to gain hands-on experience within the firm’s diverse practice areas, including corporate, dispute resolution, trust and private client teams.
Interns will engage in a variety of tasks, such as conducting research projects, attending court, and drafting legal documents, ensuring a comprehensive exposure to the legal field.
Applications for the DQ summer internship programme are now open and will close at midnight on Wednesday, June 19.
Successful candidates will be notified shortly after, with the internship programme set to run between July and September.
Jessica McManus, associate at DQ and member of the company’s Future Leaders’ Board said: ‘We are thrilled to run this initiative again and offer local students a valuable glimpse into a legal career.
‘It’s something we take pride in offering and we have enhanced the programme based on feedback from previous years. Working at a law firm is not what you see on television, but it is definitely rewarding, varied and exciting.
‘DQ Advocates is committed to investing in island talent and providing meaningful learning experiences, so come along and find out more.’
This programme not only aims to enhance the practical skills of aspiring legal professionals but also to inspire and mentor the next generation of lawyers.
For more information about the DQ Advocates summer internship programme and to apply, please visit www.dq.im/careers.