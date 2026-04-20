The works are primarily focused on carriageway repairs along the affected section, with many of the repair areas extending across the centre line, reducing the safe width available for vehicles to pass resurfacing teams and therefore making a full closure necessary.
In addition to resurfacing, the project includes an extension to the drainage system at Kerrowmoar, aimed at addressing longstanding issues with surface water pooling during periods of heavy rain.
The closure is also being used to carry out preparations for the upcoming TT races, including the painting of black and white kerbs. Completing this work during the closure is expected to ‘speed up the overall schedule’.
Access for vehicles travelling to and from properties within the closure area will be maintained, although motorists have been advised to expect delays due to multiple work sites and temporary traffic management measures.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘The extent of the planned works and the fact that there will be a number of incomplete work sites in place outside of working hours means that this closure and diversion of through traffic will be in place on a 24 hour a day basis until the completion of works.
‘Please be aware that Bus Vannin services will generally follow the diversion, but school buses will be marshalled through the works at the start and end of the school day.’