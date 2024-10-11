Island estate agent Property Wise has been acquired by the Partners Real Estate group.
There will be no immediate changes at Property Wise, a statement announcing the deal added though ‘there are exciting plans for expansion and business development in 2025 under the new ownership’.
This is the first Isle of Man addition to the Partners portfolio, which includes estate and property agencies in the UK and United Arab Emirates.
Partners chairman Brendan Beeken said: ‘We are delighted to have concluded an agreement to acquire Property Wise.
‘Over the past 13 years, the business has established a well-deserved reputation as one of the Isle of Man’s leading estate agents, with exceptional customer service and trust in the island community.
‘Partners is a rapidly expanding international real estate group which delivers high quality service in both the residential and commercial property markets.
‘Property Wise aligns perfectly with our values and vision for a full-service real estate business with a global network of offices.’
He added: ‘There will be a seamless transition and it will be very much “business as usual” for the Property Wise team and clients as Partners takes ownership.
‘However, we have exciting plans to expand the business and help Property Wise to increase and strengthen its presence within the Isle of Man property market.’
Plans for 2025 include recruitment to grow the Property Wise team and the opening of a new island office.
Property Wise, which has branches in Douglas and Ramsey, was established in 2011 by Lorna Fairclough and Tony Weston.
Lorna said: ‘This agreement marks a significant milestone for Property Wise, enabling us to plan further growth, enhance the services we offer to island buyers and sellers, and access the resources of an international property group for the benefit of all our clients and our entire team.’
Tony added: ‘We’re thrilled about the next chapter in our business’s story.
‘I’d like to thank the clients and team members past and present who have contributed so much over the last 13 years and look forward to welcoming many new people to Property Wise in the coming years.’
To celebrate the acquisition, Partners Real Estate group has made a donation to the Curraghs Wildlife Park to support the care of the park’s owl residents.
The selection was made in recognition of the long-standing inclusion of an owl in the Property Wise logo seen around the Isle of Man.