Estelle Spiers named awards’ woman of year

Estelle Spiers, a director at Douglas trust company Zedra, was named a Woman of the Year at the 2022 Citywealth Powerwomen Awards.

Ms Spiers, who has 26 years’ experience in the financial sector, received the silver award in the Business Services (large/institutional) category where she was recognised for her ‘excellent company culture, creativity, tenacity and business acumen’.

The awards are designed to recognise individuals and companies who maximise the potential of women in wealth, celebrating female entrepreneurs and business leaders who make a real impact.

The managing director of Zedra Isle of Man, Joanna Bodell, said: ‘This is a wonderful achievement which acknowledges the hard work and commitment of Estelle and is also a real feather in the cap for the company, further demonstrating the strength and depth we are able to offer our clients.

‘The fact she was selected through a combination of an assessment by an independent panel of industry judges and a public vote speaks volumes and we offer our wholehearted congratulations for a colleague who makes a significant contribution to our profession and demonstrates entrepreneurial drive and leadership.’

A night to remember was made extra special for Zedra as its HR team, led by Astrud Lotz, also took home the award for Wellbeing Advocate of the Year for the work the firm is carrying out through its WellneZ programme.

DQ’s INTERNATIONAL LEGAL ALLIANCE RECEIVES ‘ELITE’ ACCOLADE

DQ Advocate’s international legal alliance, TAGLaw, has once again been recognised by the Chambers & Partners guide as ‘Elite’ for 2022, the most prestigious ranking awarded to legal networks and alliances.

DQ is the sole Isle of Man member of TAGLaw, the legal division of TAG Alliances which comprises leading professional associations with legal, accounting and strategic business partner expertise. In recent years, senior figures at the Douglas-based practice have been invited to speak at TAGLaw’s international conferences with DQ also helping host a European regional conference in the island in 2019.

TAG members are carefully selected based on professional competence, commitment to client service, reputation within the business community and recommendations from existing members.

DQ managing director Mark Dougherty said: ‘The challenges faced by law firms during the pandemic means it is more important than ever to have a firm foundation to assess what the future holds for firms, alliances and networks.