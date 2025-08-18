A fundraising competition has been launched to support a 24-hour endurance swim taking place in September.
The Big Swim, led by Martin Malone of Expedition Limitless, will see him attempt a non-stop 24-hour swim at St Andrews Lakes in Kent on 6–7 September. The event is backed by Zurich Isle of Man as headline sponsor.
Members of the public are being invited to take part in the Guess the Distance competition, which challenges people to predict how far Mr Malone will swim during the event. Entries cost £5, with all money raised going to Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre Isle of Man.
Prizes for the four closest guesses have been provided by Bikestyle Isle of Man, Zoggs UK, St Andrew’s Lakes and Loganair. If there is a tie, the winners will be drawn at random.
Phil Quirk of Expedition Limitless said the aim was to give everyone an opportunity to get involved.
‘We wanted to create a way for people of all ages to get involved in Martin’s challenge, even if they’re not in the water,’ he said. ‘It’s a simple, fun competition with a powerful purpose. Every single entry helps change lives.’
Thanks to support from the Z Zurich Foundation, all entries will be match-funded, doubling the amount raised.
Mr Malone said: ‘I’m delighted that Zurich Isle of Man has come onboard as the headline sponsor for the Big Swim, which further strengthens the relationship between Zurich, the Z Zurich Foundation and the Expedition Limitless campaign.’
The Big Swim is part of the wider Expedition Limitless 2026 campaign, which aims to raise £200,000 for children and families across the island. Other events include T-Fest in Peel on 30 August and a planned unsupported Arctic expedition next year.
