A top finance firm has announced two key senior appointments in the Isle of Man.
Alex Beetham, who was born and raised on the island, has been appointed Managing Director of the Praxis Group’s Isle of Man operations.
He took up the role on April 1 this year. The firm has also announced that fellow islander Chantal Quayle has joined the company as Client Services Director.
Formed in 1972, the Praxis Group is an independent private wealth, corporate administration and yacht services company.
It employs more than 450 people in 15 locations across the world, including the Isle of Man where it has officed on Athol Street,
Alex has over 18 years of financial services experience, including 10 years in senior roles in Malta.
He joined Praxis Group in 2021 as part of an acquisition of a yacht services business and was promoted to Managing Director in 2022.
During his time with the group, he was involved in the acquisition of Sarnia Yachts in July 2023 and helped build out the group’s private wealth and corporate services offering using his extensive experience in managing portfolios of companies for UHNWIs.
Having relocated back to the Isle of Man earlier this year, Alex is leading a development programme for the Isle of Man office and supporting strategic initiatives for the group that the team on the ground will be administering.
Chantal is also originally from the Isle of Man and joined the group earlier this year.
Her role will see her focus on enhancing client relationships and business development.
She has a First-Class Honours degree in International Business & Chinese (Mandarin) and a Diploma in International Trust Management.
She also has more than 10 years of international financial services experience having worked across Hong Kong, Guernsey and Singapore, in addition to her island home.
Praxis Group CEO Rob Fearis said: ‘These appointments are an exciting development for our clients and the Praxis Group.
‘Alex and Chantal’s extensive client services and business development experience will support our growth plans in the Isle of Man where we have an excellent team in place, and I am delighted to welcome them into their new roles.’