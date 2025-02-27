AstroPay, an island-based global fintech business, has added to the firm’s Douglas office.
Ben Campbell is now the compliance manager and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and joins AstroPay’s growing global team.
In total, the company has more than 370 employees worldwide in offices in the island, UK, EU and Latin America
Mr Campbell said: ‘I’m delighted to join AstroPay and I am looking forward to a career with a business that is an important contributor to the island’s fintech sector.’
John Cookson, managing director at AstroPay Global (IoM) Limited, commented: ‘We are pleased to welcome Ben, who will be a valuable addition to our Isle of Man team.
‘He brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, plus expertise in risk, compliance, governance, data protection and financial crime prevention.
‘Recruiting and retaining the best people is an integral part of our growth strategy, and everyone who joins us embarks on a career path that offers exciting opportunities both here in the island and globally.’
The business is in the process of recruiting more island-based employees and has vacancies for an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) analyst, onboarding analyst, reconciliation analyst and a senior software engineer.
The company’s main product is its multi-currency wallet, which AstroPay says makes it easy for users to securely hold and instantly transfer US$, UK£, and Euros across borders.
For businesses, this means reaching international customers without the complications of cross-border transactions.
It also allows consumers to shop internationally with the confidence that there are no hidden fees, plus the peace of mind that comes from complete transparency in every transaction.
The company is licensed and regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IoMFSA).