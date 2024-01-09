Finance sector company the Abacus Trust Group has bolstered its team with five new appointments.
Tony Costa joins the company, which is based on Circular Road, Douglas, as compliance and risk supervisor to ensure policies, procedures, guidance and governance meet robust company and regulatory demands.
Recent university graduates Samantha Sharman and Patrick Gough start on their careers in the financial services sector with roles as junior company and trust administrators.
Mike Spooner, who has more than 30 years’ experience in systems administration, has joined the team as an IT systems and support analyst.
Mark Dent has been appointed a fund accountant.
Managing director Kevin Loundes said: ‘As our client base continues to grow it is important Abacus strengthens its team with established and emerging talent to ensure we consistently provide the high quality, proactive service our clients expect. We are delighted to welcome Tony, Samantha, Patrick, Mike and Mark to Abacus.’
