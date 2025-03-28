A former inspector at the Isle of Man’s Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) has been appointed as Regulatory Compliance Manager at island-based eGaming consultancy SolutionsHub.
Chantelle Turton takes on the new role after serving as an inspector within the GSC’s General Supervision Team, where she was responsible for overseeing compliance standards among the island’s licensed gaming operators.
She brings with her a strong background in regulatory compliance and supervisory oversight, having worked directly with license holders to ensure adherence to the island’s established regulatory framework.
Chantelle said she was looking forward to joining the private sector and contributing to one of the Isle of Man’s leading eGaming advisory firms.
She said: ‘SolutionsHub is an industry leader in the Isle of Man’s eGaming sector, so I am thrilled to be part of the team.
‘My experience at the GSC has equipped me with the skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to SolutionsHub's mission of providing top-tier regulatory compliance services. I look forward to working with the talented team here and helping our clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape.’
SolutionsHub has experienced significant growth in recent years and specialises in helping eGaming businesses with licensing, compliance, and operational support.
Chief Executive Lee Hills welcomed Chantelle to the company. He said: ‘We are pleased to have Chantelle on board. Her extensive experience both at the GSC and in the wider industry makes her a perfect fit for SolutionsHub. Chantelle's insights and expertise will be instrumental in our continuous commitment to enhance our services and maintain our commitment to compliance excellence.’
SolutionsHub is regarded as one of the Isle of Man’s leading eGaming consultancies, helping clients navigate regulatory and operational requirements while supporting the island’s reputation as a trusted jurisdiction for online gambling.