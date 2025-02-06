Two months on from its grand opening, the revamped Paramount City is proving to be a hit with customers, much to the delight of owners Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle and his wife Lydia.
The former nightclub on Douglas Promenade, once a staple of the island’s nightlife, has been transformed into a stylish coffee bar and barber shop, welcoming its first customers in late December 2024.
The couple, who purchased the building in August 2020, have spent years breathing new life into the space, which now serves as a bustling hub of activity.
The ground floor, where club-goers once danced questionably into the early hours, now houses a spacious coffee bar with an extensive seating area.
A DJ booth remains in the far corner, offering a nod to the venue’s past.
Towards the rear of the space, a raised platform is home to Lydia’s barbering business, while memorabilia from the Isle of Man TT adds a personal touch, reflecting Milky’s own racing legacy as the last Manxman to win a solo TT race.
Their 21-year-old son, Illiam, who helps out across the business in various capacities, says the family are overwhelmed by the support they’ve received, particularly in the midst of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
‘It’s been bonkers’
Speaking about the first few months, Illiam said: ‘It’s been bonkers. It really has.
‘They’ve put four years of hard work and dedication into this, and to see it open now with people in here all the time, it’s just amazing.
‘Everybody’s so happy, and we honestly can’t thank everyone enough for coming in and supporting a new local business.’
Illiam admitted there were pre-launch nerves, adding: ‘Even the night before we opened, we were thinking: what if we open tomorrow and no one comes?
‘Everybody knows these are tough financial times – it’s hard for everyone, not just businesses but people in general.
‘So when someone chooses to spend a few quid here on a coffee or a bite to eat, we’re just so grateful.’
Fortunately, those concerns were quickly put to rest as customers have continued to visit in strong numbers, with the feedback proving overwhelmingly positive.
‘Luckily, everyone who’s come in has had some food, had a coffee, and left with a smile on their face – and that’s what it’s all about,’ Illiam said.
A true family effort
Paramount City is very much a family-run venture, with Illiam describing his role as being ready to help wherever he’s needed.
‘You just muck in wherever – throw yourself into anything,’ he said. ‘That’s the thing with a family business. If I get told to wash the dishes, I’m washing the dishes. If I get told to go on the till, I’m on the till.’
The project has been a long-time dream for Milky and Lydia, who have poured their energy into bringing their vision to life. Milky has now stepped back from bus driving to fully focus on the business, ensuring it continues to grow.