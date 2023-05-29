Former pilot Tom Richards has been given a promotion in the finance sector company for which he works.
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management UK and Crown Dependencies has appointed Mr Richards as head of wealth management in its Douglas office.
Mr Richards has worked in international financial services for more than 15 years.
He joined Canaccord in 2019 following the acquisition of the private client activities of Thomas Miller Investment, where he was managing director in the island.
Andy Finch, chief executive officer, said: ‘I am delighted to announce that Tom has been promoted to head of wealth management.
‘Since joining us four years ago he has made a significant contribution to the ongoing success of Canaccord in the jurisdiction.’
After serving in the Royal Air Force as a commissioned officer and pilot, Mr Richards settled in the Isle of Man with his family in 2007.
After taking up his new role this month, Mr Richards will be responsible for leading Canaccord’s team of the island’s portfolio managers and stockbrokers, taking over from Dermot Hamil who is retiring after a 20-year career with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
