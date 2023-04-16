Catherine French has been appointed associate director at DQ Advocates.
Over the last decade French has worked for several island-based law firms and corporate service providers, including Stonehage Fleming, where she worked for nine years as a legal advisor for the business’ corporate and trust service provider team.
She said: ‘I’m delighted to join the DQ team and look forward to applying my knowledge and experience in trust and family office practices to the new role.
‘Having recently specialised in newly implemented UK and global tax transparency laws, including FATCA/Common Reporting Standard, Economic Substance and Beneficial Ownership, I’m excited to develop DQ’s outstanding tax, private client and trusts service offering further.
She continued: ‘What most motivated me to move to DQ was the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the industry’s most respected legal professionals – including Annemarie Hughes and Greg Jones, who head up the firm’s private client, trust, pensions, and tax teams.’
Annemarie Hughes, director and head of private client, trusts and pensions, added: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Catherine into the DQ family. She is a very well-respected professional within the industry with a wealth of knowledge and I am confident she will quickly become an invaluable member of the team.’
