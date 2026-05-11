PlaySmart, a business-to-consumer (B2C) online gaming operator, has been granted a gambling licence in the Isle of Man.
The licence was issued by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission with support from local iGaming consultancy SolutionsHub. It allows PlaySmart to operate within the Island’s regulated framework, which is widely recognised internationally for its regulatory standards.
The approval forms part of PlaySmart’s wider strategic expansion into the B2C market, enabling the company to offer services directly to players. PlaySmart is part of the technology-focused PlayGaming Group, which provides platform solutions for the gaming industry.
Nikola Trajkov, chief executive of PlaySmart, said: ‘Securing an Isle of Man licence represents a major step forward for PlaySmart.
‘As we expand into the B2C space, it was important for us to align with a jurisdiction known for its regulatory integrity and long-term stability.
‘The Isle of Man provides the certainty and strength that support sustainable growth. This licence allows us to move forward confidently as we continue building a scalable, player-focused business.’
James O’Kelly, head of corporate development at SolutionsHub, added: ‘It has been a pleasure to support PlaySmart through the Isle of Man licensing process.
‘The team demonstrated a clear commitment to high standards and operational readiness, and we look forward to seeing them grow their B2C offering from the Isle of Man.’
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome PlaySmart to the Isle of Man’s iGaming sector.
‘The island continues to attract forward-thinking businesses that value strong regulation, long-term stability and a collaborative ecosystem. PlaySmart’s move into B2C reflects the confidence that technology-led operators place in the island’s regulatory framework as a foundation for sustainable growth.’