The ‘Genesis Gallery’ in Victoria Street, Douglas, was opened on November 23, 2013 - with yesterday being its 10th anniversary.
With the occasion coinciding with Douglas’ Christmas lights switch on, customers old and new attended the gallery to celebrate with glasses of prosecco and mince pies.
Sharon Callow, who has worked in the gallery since 2022, recently became the owner following the retirement of founding owner Rachel Grace.
Sharon said: ‘I’m excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional artwork to Genesis customers.
‘The company has been providing original and limited edition artwork and sculptures from an international portfolio of artists to the Isle of Man since 2013.
‘Over the past decade, Genesis Gallery has grown to become one of the leading providers of international artwork on the Isle of Man.
‘We were thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary and I’m so excited to be taking over the reins.
‘Rachel has devoted the last 10 years to building Genesis Gallery into the thriving business it is today, and I am very excited to see what the future holds.’
The Genesis Gallery can be found at 39 Victoria Street in Douglas.
To find out more, visit www.genesisgallery.im/