An international cybersecurity expert has delivered two insightful talks on the Isle of Man, giving both students and professionals a valuable look into the challenges facing the industry.
Mark Cross, who has more than 25 years of experience in business analysis and cybersecurity, first spoke at an event for the island’s Business Analysts, organised by the BA Network IOM and sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man. His presentation, titled The Fishtank that Owned a Casino, used a real-world case study to highlight how cybersecurity vulnerabilities can leave businesses exposed to serious risks.
As part of the sponsorship, Mark then delivered an exclusive session for students enrolled on the Cybersecurity degree programme at University College Isle of Man (UCM), offering first-hand insights into the fast-changing cyber threat landscape.
The visit was described as a major opportunity for students to hear directly from a leading figure in the field.
Jesamine Kelly, Principal of UCM, said: ‘Mark is a globally recognised expert, with over 25 years of international experience. Having an industry expert of his calibre speak directly to our students was such a fantastic opportunity.
‘His insights into real-world cybersecurity challenges and evolving threats provided our students with a deeper understanding of how their studies apply in practice.’
She also thanked Utmost International and the BA Network for helping make the event possible, adding: ‘Engaging with professionals like Mark, as well as the island’s employers and professional networks, helps to bridge the gap between education and industry, preparing our students for future careers in this critical field.’
Ben Callow, from Utmost International, said: ‘Supporting education and skills development in cybersecurity is essential for the future of our industry and strengthening our business community.’