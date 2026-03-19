Young adults and graduates looking to take their first or next career steps are encouraged to register for next month’s 2026 Young Adult and Graduate Fair.
The event, which is sponsored by Zurich in the Isle of Man, will take place on Wednesday, April 1, from 11am to 4pm at the Villa Marina in Douglas, with free registration now open for attendees.
Now in its sixth year, the annual event is hosted by government agency Locate Isle of Man, which is part of the Department for Enterprise.
The fair aims to highlight the broad and diverse employment opportunities available for people living in the island, and those considering relocating or returning to it.
There will be plenty of tips and advice for young people looking for their first job or next step. These include the best way to search for a job, CV writing and how to find new networks and communities to engage with.
Organisers say the exciting programme of events and content will also feature a range of information and discussions plus opportunities to meet with prospective employers and other like-minded young people.
The action-packed ‘Speaker Zone’ schedule will open with the ‘Sustainability Session’ – a talk about what island organisations and employers are doing to align to the wider national and international climate agenda. This will be an opportunity to hear from students working in the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) sector, and how young people can contribute to a sustainable future.
There will also be a session dedicated to sixth-form students who are keen to understand more about roles available and how to take that first step into the working world.
Similarly, there will be a panel about apprenticeships with employers that are championing apprenticeship career pathways, while summer roles open to those looking to acquire new skills will be detailed.
April 1’s event will also celebrate and spotlight successful young entrepreneurs from the island’s start-up scene.
Registration is available online via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/young-adult-graduate-fair-2026-tickets-1814253544189?aff=MedIOM