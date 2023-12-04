It has introduced an engineering qualification which is a route to studying the subject at university.
The Level 3 Extended Diploma is a two-year, full-time course, and is equivalent to three A-Levels. Depending on the grade, students can achieve 48 to 168 UCAS points.
From this qualification students can move on to study subjects such as aerospace engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering, maintenance engineering and motorsport engineering at university.
The course is made up of 15 mandatory units, which include subjects such as mathematics for engineering, science for engineering, mechanical design, electrical operations, computer-aided design (CAD) and materials science as well as three elective units of business for engineering, maintenance and engineering and the environment.
Sam Warren, head of faculty for environment and sustainability at UCM, said: ‘We’re pleased to be introducing this qualification back into the curriculum at UCM.
‘In engineering we’re proud to support a diverse range of learners, whether that’s through our School Links programme which is for school students aged 14 to 16, our apprenticeships for which we work closely with industry, right through to higher levels of study.
‘This qualification is ideal for school leavers who are keen to study engineering at university as it enables them to focus specifically on the subject while gaining UCAS points to enable them to progress on that path. Typically, we’d see students who are leaning towards maths, science and business.’
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education Sport and Culture, added: ‘This exciting new qualification signifies more than just a curriculum; it symbolizes an open gateway, paving the ideal route for aspiring engineers towards higher education.
‘Aligned with our vision for education outlined in the Island Plan, it embraces the ethos of continual learning, fostering a culture where individuals are equipped not only with knowledge but with the tools to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.’
The demand for this course highlights the appetite to study engineering at this level and to progress to higher levels of study, both from the industry and from students.
To find out more about the course, visit the college’s website or call 648254 to speak to a member of the applications team.