Fifteen businesses from across the globe will face their industry peers at the government’s annual Innovation Challenge Finale Day later this year.
The Challenge, which is organised by the Department for Enterprise and was first held in 2023, is aimed at promoting innovation and collaboration in the island’s technology sector.
It has attracted a diverse range of applicants with more than 100 registrations received from countries including the UK, India, South Africa, Brazil, Austria and Singapore.
Following a rigorous selection process, 15 finalists were chosen for their FinTech, Data & AI, and Cleantech solutions addressing Annual Innovation Challenge Finale Day to take place in Junee of the island’s most pressing needs.
In the lead up to the Finale Day at the Comis Hotel in June, finalists will be provided with tailored mentoring and support from leaders in the island’s tech industries, as well as networking opportunities with industry peers and local businesses as they bring their solutions to life.
Organised by the Department for Enterprise’s executive agencies Digital Isle of Man, Business Isle of Man, Finance Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, the finalists will collaborate with the agencies, as well as regulators, industry leaders and island businesses to bring their solutions to life.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘I am pleased to see the return of the Innovation Challenge for 2025, continuing to position the Isle of Man as a thriving hub for global innovators.
‘As the Challenge grows each year, attracting ambitious businesses from around the world, it brings forward real-world solutions to sustainability, technology, and financial challenges facing our island and economy.
‘With the support of our dynamic business community and experienced mentors, this initiative not only drives innovation locally but also reinforces the Island’s role on the global stage.
‘I look forward to seeing the breadth of ideas and talent showcased in this year’s cohort, culminating in what promises to be an exciting Finale Day.’
The competition will conclude at the finale event on Thursday, June 26, during which finalists will have the opportunity to present their solutions to an expert panel of judges, digital technology businesses and wider industry.
The event will include notable speakers from the industry and key professionals in the financial, business and tech industries.
Categories for this year’s challenge will be in association with local charities, Love Tech for Digital Isle of Man’s Data & AI category, Beach Buddies for Business Isle of Man’s Cleantech category and Junior Achievement for Finance Isle of Man’s Fintech category. The Biosphere Award will also be in association with The UK National Commission for UNESCO.
The winners in each category will receive promotion and publicity both locally and internationally, as well as extended access to the Isle of Man’s marketplace of mentors, potential investors and customers, as well as regulators and government officers for six months.
Attendee registration for the Innovation Challenge Finale will open on Wednesday, April 23, with the event taking place at the Comis Hotel.
Further information about the Isle of Man Innovation Challenge can be found online at: https://www.digitalisleofman.com/innovation-challenge/