The Lieutenant Governor was given a guided tour of Zurich House, the Isle of Man office of the global insurance company.
Sir John Lorimer was shown around the company’s premises of 300 or so employees at Isle of Man Business Park.
The guided tour was led by Bruce Pearson, the chief executive of Zurich International Life Ltd, and Nigel Simpson, Head of International Markets, Integrated Benefits.
During the visit Sir John met members of Zurich’s executive team, and members of four of the company’s employee committees (charity and community, wellbeing, Pride, and austainability).
He was given a tour of the solar panel array adjacent to Zurich House which during its first year of operation generated almost half of the company’s local electricity needs.
The success of the solar power project was a major factor behind the company winning the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man ‘Energy’ Award for two years running (2022 and 2023).
Mr Pearson said: ‘It was a pleasure and a privilege to welcome His Excellency to Zurich House. It was a great occasion, and we very much appreciate our honoured guest taking the time to meet our team to find out more about what we do as a business, as a major employer, and the role we are proud to play within the wider community.’