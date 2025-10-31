Grant Thornton Isle of Man has appointed Keith Bull as Head of Tax as part of the firm’s continued expansion of its leadership team and client services.
Mr Bull began his career with Grant Thornton in London, where he trained across corporate, personal and employment tax before qualifying as a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in 2006.
He brings more than 17 years of senior in-house experience in the global financial services and fintech sectors, having worked with FTSE 100 and FTSE 250-listed businesses as well as high-growth firms.
His experience includes leading in-house tax functions, managing multi-jurisdictional audit and compliance programmes, and advising on international structuring, transfer pricing, VAT, employment taxes and tax authority enquiries.
Mr Bull said he was looking forward to returning to Grant Thornton and to contributing to the Isle of Man’s business community.
‘It’s great to be back at Grant Thornton,’ he said. ‘I have joined the Isle of Man office at a very exciting time when we are starting to really leverage the wider Grant Thornton platform.
‘We already had a fantastic tax team here and I believe my industry experience adds a new dimension, bringing a fresh perspective and valuable insight for our clients. The Island is a very special place to build a career and a life, and I’m looking forward to contributing to both the business community and the wider community here.’
Simon Nicholas, managing director of Grant Thornton Isle of Man, said the appointment comes at a key time as international tax reforms reshape the global landscape.
‘We are pleased to welcome Keith back to Grant Thornton,’ he said. ‘His extensive experience across global financial services and fintech businesses will be a huge asset to our clients and our team.
‘Keith’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to growth and to delivering the highest level of tax expertise while continuing to promote the Isle of Man as a centre of excellence for financial and professional services.’