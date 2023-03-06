Acclaim Limited has announced the appointment of Irena Hill as its new finance director.
Ms Hill, a chartered certified accountant with a degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes, first joined the Douglas-based trust and corporate services provider in 2007 as an office junior.
She said: ‘I was later inspired by the business world and my mentor, Acclaim chief executive officer, Brian Byers, to start studying for my ACCA certification.
‘Due to family commitments, I moved to Africa in 2011 and completed my ACCA qualification with EY Botswana.
‘I rejoined Acclaim as a client accountant in 2018 after moving back to the Isle of Man and was promoted to financial controller in 2021.
‘Acclaim is a fantastic company to work for because we have a brilliant team and great clients.
‘It’s also a really supportive working environment where everyone has the chance to progress professionally and personally.
‘I’m delighted to accept this appointment and the exciting opportunities it provides as we set out on a new era of growth for the business.’
Acclaim’s managing director, Sandra Georgeson, said: ‘Irena has made a tremendous contribution to the business since she joined us just over four years ago.
‘Her appointment is well-deserved and marks another significant development in Acclaim’s strategic plans for 2023 and beyond.’
In addition to holding ACCA (Association of Chartered Accountants) accreditation, Irena has a skillset which includes financial analysis, HR management and marketing.
She is also multilingual, speaking English, Croatian and Italian.’
