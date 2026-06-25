Douglas City Council has provided further information about the introduction of charges for enhanced funeral webcasting and media services at the borough crematorium.
It follows a significant upgrade to the crematorium’s media system, replacing technology that has become outdated and increasingly unable to meet the expectations of bereaved families.
A report earlier this month proposed a fee of £90 for webcasting, with recordings available for an additional nominal fee. Visual tributes displayed during services will be available at a proposed cost ranging from £20 to £28.
A council spokesperson said: ‘The previous system offered only a basic streaming service, with limited functionality and poor audio quality that often failed to capture important parts of a funeral service clearly.
‘The new system has been designed to provide a much higher standard, ensuring family members and friends who are unable to attend in person can still participate in the celebration and remembrance of a loved one’s life.
‘Clear audio is particularly important during readings, tributes and eulogies, allowing those watching remotely to hear and share in these moments.
‘The upgraded platform now incorporates a range of services including live webcasting, professional recording of the service and the ability to display visual tributes such as photographs and memorial presentations during the ceremony.
‘These enhancements provide loved ones with more ways to personalise services and ensure lasting memories can be shared with relatives and friends both on and off the island.
‘The introduction of charges reflects the cost of delivering and maintaining the specialist facility.
‘To ensure family and friends can watch a service without interruption, dedicated equipment, specialist software, secure hosting and technical support are required.
‘These services are provided by an external specialist company and help ensure the broadcast is reliable, secure and of an appropriate standard for the occasion.
‘The local authority remains committed to providing high-quality bereavement services and will continue to review the fees to ensure they remain fair, proportionate and sustainable while meeting the needs of families during difficult times.’