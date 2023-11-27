Plans for a big green energy scheme in the north of the island are to be discussed with the public.
The proposals would be funded entirely by the private sector and their backers say could provide a quarter of the island’s energy needs.
The location would be the old Andreas Airfield.
The project would incorporate a mix of renewable energy technologies to provide greater levels of daily power availability and grid stability.
The technologies under consideration are:
•Anaerobic Digestion (AD)
•Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaics (Solar PV)
•On shore Wind Technology
•Battery Storage
The AD plant and the Solar PV would be the cornerstones of the project, providing what its backers described as ‘greater energy sovereignty’ and local economic growth.
In a nutshell, having a number of power sources would mean that the power generation would not be reliant on one source, for example wind power, which is dependent on weather conditions.
The landowner Robert Morrey has been interested in green energy for about five years.
‘With renewable energy, there will be no one solution to do everything,’ he said. ‘We need a broad mix and what we’re talking about is only one part of that.
‘As a community we need to be working together for the benefit of our nation.’
The anaerobic digester could take all sorts of green matter – grass silage, crops and even animal slurry – and produce green methane for power. A biproduct is a good quality fertiliser, which means farmers wouldn’t have to import fertiliser from off-island.
Carbon dioxide from the process would be captured and sold.
Mr Morrey: ‘The best way to describe and AD plant is it’s a concrete cow. It will consume anything that’s green.’
Working with the Manx National Farmers’ Union, Mr Morrey contacted farmers and held two meetings with them – one in the north, one in St John’s and received good feedback.
Twenty farmers signed up to take part, some small operations, some much bigger, which Mr Morrey described as a good, broad base.
To do this scheme to 3,500 to 4,000 tonnes of product to go into the AD plant.
The biggest part of the scheme is the AD plant. But the solar plant would help to power that and power would be kept in batteries too.
There would be ‘one or two’ small wind turbines, which would be used to ‘top up’ the power storage.
‘In the summertime, the AD plant wouldn’t necessarily be working. That’s the beauty of it. You can click in and out of it for a balanced, blended solution of power.’
International specialist green company IPV Flexgen has carried out a series of planning evaluations and believes that Andreas Airfield is an ideal site for both energy and commercial development.
Mr Morrey and IPV gave a presentation to Tynwald members and has been working with the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture.
But he is also keen to talk to people in the community to explain more.
‘We want engagement with the community, so they can understand what’s going on and hopefully the benefits for the community, of which I think there will be plenty.’
He stressed that nothing in the scheme was set in concrete and the proposals could change, depending on the outcome of the public consultation.
‘Wouldn’t it be far better to be producing renewable energy on island from Manx residents, whether it is farmers or landowners or whatever, than going and buying it from the UK through an interconnector from UK farmers who are paying UK tax.
‘When it comes from the interconnector it will be blended power anyway.
‘At least we know from this that it will be 100% green.’
In terms of cost, he said it was too early to give a figure.
But he added: ‘Whatever the cost, there will be no cost whatsoever to government. This is purely private sector.’
The proposal very much has agriculture at its heart.
‘Being a farmer and seeing what’s happening with counterparts in the UK, it’s a good way of diversifying away from ordinary agriculture,’ said Mr Morrey.
‘As climate change bills come along and legislation has been passed, to me the opportunities are there from an agricultural point of view.’
He said he’d been farming for 40 years and his family had before him.
‘Agriculture is in such a mess at the moment and it’s getting worse. I’m nearly 60 and I’m getting to the end of my career.
‘But I’ve got a son and he and his friends passionately believe in agriculture.
‘I think we need to be both producers of food and producers of energy.’
As part of the consultation, there will be a meeting at Andreas Community Hall tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29) beginning at 7.30pm.