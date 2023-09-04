Financial services company Deloitte is launching its inaugural Climate Collective networking event on September 28 at the Santander Work Café on North Quay in Douglas.
The event, which takes place from 5.30 to 8pm, is supported by the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce and will tackle the theme of biodiversity and nature risks for financial institutions in the Isle of Man.
Notable speakers and panel members will include Charlotte Lewis, director and advisory lead from Deloitte Isle of Man; Lucy Saye, actuarial and sustainability manager from Deloitte; Greg Easton, managing director from Ravenscroft Group and Ralph Peake, a director for Energy and Sustainability Centre Isle of Man.
They will discuss nature-related risks to the financial services sector and emerging biodiversity dependency metrics for financial institutions.
Lucy Chapman from Manx Wildlife Trust will also speak about ongoing local nature-based projects.
The Deloitte Climate Collective is an initiative that seeks to create a platform for like-minded individuals and businesses to collaborate, exchange insights and pool resources to tackle the intricate sustainability and social challenges of today.
This event is aimed at finance and risk professionals who share a common interest in sustainability and the pressing challenges it brings.
Charlotte Lewis said: ‘We are delighted to launch the Deloitte Climate Collective’s journey with our first networking event in the Isle of Man.
‘This is the first of many regular networking events, which are planned to take place going forward. Nature loss and the climate crisis are inextricably linked and both pose existential threats.
‘Businesses have begun to understand their climate risks but until recently biodiversity and nature risks have been less well understood.
‘Through the collective knowledge and expertise of our participants, we hope to encourage conversation in the Isle of Man business community about the relationship between finance and nature.
‘We welcome those with an interest in sustainable finance to join us as we aim to establish a community of individuals united by a shared commitment to driving change.’
The Deloitte Climate Collective initiative will expand its events to encompass Deloitte’s offices in the Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar, extending conversations on sustainability to a broader audience.
The event is free to attend but there are a limited number of spaces available therefore participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly by following the link: https://lnkd.in/ejdVz7hV.
Or, search for ‘Deloitte Climate Collective event Isle of Man’ on Eventbrite. Alternatively, email [email protected].