Isle of Man Energy has announced the launch of its ‘vulnerability commitment’ designed to enhance the energy company’s existing priority care scheme.
The launch will look to ensure that island households that are most in need are protected.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Energy explained: ‘The company will adopt a collaborative, proactive and transparent approach that will improve both the quality of support provided and increase the amount of customer awareness that this support exists.’
The vulnerability commitment looks to address three key areas: communication with vulnerable customers, ensuring that these customers remain on supply of energy and positive collaboration with relevant government agencies.
Jo Cox, CEO of Island Energy, said: ‘We are fully aware of the economic hardships facing many households and we have a duty of care as an energy supplier to ensure that the most vulnerable are protected.
‘In addition, we’ll work closely with the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), other energy suppliers and experts to improve outcomes for all vulnerable customers.’