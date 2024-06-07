Director and head of Douglas law firm Cains’ shipping and aviation legal practice, Steven Quayle, has been recognised in Spear's Magazine’s new Legal Index 2024 as a ‘Top Recommended Aviation and Yachts Lawyer’.
It is the third consecutive year he has been ranked.
He is the only island lawyer to be named in the newly published aviation and yachts rankings which includes only 29 lawyers from across the UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and the USA.
Launched in 2014, The Spear's 500 is a collective guide of the best private client advisors, wealth managers, lawyers and service providers for high-net-worth individuals and is largely considered the byword for quality advice and recommendations based on excellence.
The rankings are compiled by the Spear’s research unit and comprises in-person and telephone interviews, peer reviews, analysis from subject matter experts and information gathered from clients, advisers and firms themselves.
Steven has more than 22 years’ experience of advising on domestic and cross-border asset finance, but with particular focus on business and commercial aviation, ship and super-yacht finance.
He regularly advises on insolvency and enforcement actions against Isle of Man companies, ships and aircrafts and is a retained adviser to a wide range of clients including banks, asset financiers, multinationals, trust companies and ultra-high net worth individuals.
Tim Shepherd, Managing director for Cains, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Steven on this recognition.
‘He is a renowned aviation and shipping lawyer with a level of experience that is unmatched in the local market.
‘He has led on many of the largest and most high-profile Isle of Man transactions and has been heavily involved in the growth of the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry since its inception, so we are delighted to see him named once again amongst the best in the sector.’
This recognition follows a successful year for Cains’ shipping and aviation practice, having yet again achieved a ‘Tier 1’ ranking in Legal 500 2024.
The full list of lawyers within the Spear’s Legal Indices can be found at Spearswms.com