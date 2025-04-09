Isle of Mama, a parenting website and community hub, is hosting its first ‘Bump & Beyond Fayre’ on Saturday, April 19 between 11am and 2pm at Woodbourne House.
The free-to-attend event in Douglas will bring together more than 20 exhibitors, showcasing an array of island providers who offer services relating to pregnancy, birth and early parenthood.
The event will feature businesses from pregnancy yoga instructors and nutritionists to personalised baby clothing stockists.
There will also be information from national charities, which focus on baby safety, such as Kicks Count and Tommy’s.
Founder of Isle of Mama, Vanessa Egisto, said: ‘When I fell pregnant and started looking at what resources were available in the island I was surprised at how much there was.
‘To take the stress of searching for other parents, I wanted to bring together some amazing providers under one roof to help showcase what the island has to offer for new parents.
‘Whether you’re expecting a baby or already navigating the early years of parenthood, this event is designed to introduce you to a wealth of support, products, and services that can make your journey even more special.
‘The event is open to all, from expectant parents to grandparents and everyone in between. There will be a few little Easter surprises dotted around the fayre for little ones to enjoy too.
‘This is a perfect opportunity to meet some of the Island’s providers in the baby and toddler space and learn more about what they offer.
‘The Bump & Beyond Fayre is set to be a vibrant and welcoming event, offering a fantastic opportunity to meet local experts, discover useful resources, and shop for unique baby items.’