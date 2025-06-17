Musicians and singers in the Isle of Man are being encouraged to participate in ‘Make Music Day’.
The worldwide celebration of music-making is set to take place this Saturday, June 21.
Originating in France in 1982, the event was established as a day for people of all musical backgrounds and skill levels to come together and share music.
Since then, it has expanded globally, with more than 125 countries now taking part.
Make Music Day events can include impromptu live performances, traditional music sessions, open mic nights, busking, video performances, flashmobs, music workshops for children, and community outreach concerts.
Participants are free to choose the format that suits them, provided they follow the core guidelines.
These guidelines are that all events must be free for both participants and audiences, events must take place or be premiered on June 21, and music must be a central element of the activity.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin said: ‘Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities.
‘Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day is open to anyone who wants to take part.
‘Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pour onto the streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbours, and strangers.
‘All of it is free and open to the public.
‘Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory, and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life.’
If you would like to get involved in celebrating Laa Jannoo Kiaull / Make Music Day here in the Isle of Man, you can submit your event to https://makemusicday.co.uk/, or post videos on your social media using the hashtag #makemusicday and #MakeMusicDayUK.